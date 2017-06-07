International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

'Qatar crisis has been in the making for years', says UAE foreign minister

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Churchill', 'HHhH' and 'The Day After'

FOCUS

Top Muslim body Al-Azhar faces criticism in fight against extremism

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Egypt: The success of TV series during Ramadan

IN THE PAPERS

Could Russian hackers be behind the Gulf crisis?

BUSINESS DAILY

Uber fires 20 employees over harassment claims

IN THE PAPERS

Thomas Pesquet brought a copy of the Paris Climate Agreement into space

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Labour law and legislative elections: A risky week for Macron

EYE ON AFRICA

South Africa enters second recession in eight years

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-06-07

'Qatar crisis has been in the making for years', says UAE foreign minister

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs from the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, talked to FRANCE 24 from Dubai about the ongoing diplomatic crisis with Qatar.

The diplomatic crisis with Qatar "has been in the making for many years", UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash told FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman. "For many years in the region, we have seen duplicitous Qatari practices and policies undermine regional stability and regional peace", he added.

 

By Marc PERELMAN

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-06-03 world economy

Nobel-winning economist: ‘Let entrepreneurs tap into the unknown and innovate more’

A major question preoccupying many of the world’s politicians and economists: How do you make a country more prosperous? We speak to Edmund Phelps, a Nobel Prize-winning...

Read more

2017-05-27 terrorism

Living with the 'new normal': How govts need to innovate in the fight against terrorism

In recent days, Britain has been dealing with the aftermath of the worst terrorist attack on its soil since 2005. This as European cities have become regular targets in the last...

Read more

2017-05-24 Donald Trump

Trump on 'learning curve' but poll numbers 'will go up'

Our guest Chris Ruddy is the CEO of the conservative media organisation Newsmax and a personal friend of US President Donald Trump. Ruddy defends Trump's record in office despite...

Read more

2017-05-20 Emmanuel Macron

France's new president: Can Macron keep spirit of hope alive?

France's new president, Emmanuel Macron, has been described as the torchbearer of a new politics - a politics led from the centre, in which the traditional parties of the "right"...

Read more

See all the archives

