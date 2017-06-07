'Qatar crisis has been in the making for years', says UAE foreign minister

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs from the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, talked to FRANCE 24 from Dubai about the ongoing diplomatic crisis with Qatar.
The diplomatic crisis with Qatar "has been in the making for many years", UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash told FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman. "For many years in the region, we have seen duplicitous Qatari practices and policies undermine regional stability and regional peace", he added.
