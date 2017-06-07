International News 24/7

 

Middle East

LIVE: Suicide bombers and gunmen strike Iranian capital, multiple casualties

© Screen shot from Iranian State Television showing the parliament building in Tehran, which came under attack on June 7, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-07

Gunmen and suicide bombers carried out coordinated attacks on Iran's parliament and the mausoleum of revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, killing at least three people. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest updates.

  • The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Iran's capital, Tehran, says propaganda outlet Amaq. 
  • A security guard was killed by a terrorist at the parliament complex and one of the attackers blew himself up.
  • A gardener was also reportedly killed in the grounds of Ruhollah Khomeini's mausoleum, the revolutionary leader who launched the Islamic revolution in 1979.
  • Multiple Iranians visiting the tomb were also injured by gunmen.
  • A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device inside the mausoleum.

 

Date created : 2017-06-07

  • Iran

    Casualties in attack on Iran parliament and Komeini mausoleum

    Read more

  • IRAN

    Rouhani says vote shows Iran has rejected extremism, isolation

    Read more

  • IRAN

    Iran's Rouhani re-elected president in landslide victory

    Read more

