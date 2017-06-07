International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Egypt: The success of TV series during Ramadan

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Could Russian hackers be behind the Gulf crisis?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Uber fires 20 employees over harassment claims

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Thomas Pesquet brought a copy of the Paris Climate Agreement into space

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Labour law and legislative elections: A risky week for Macron

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Africa enters second recession in eight years

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'Paris incident' or 'Notre Dame Attack'?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Engulfed: How far will Qatar row go? (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Engulfed: How far will Qatar row go? (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Macron confirms third French national among London attack victims

© Daniel Leal-Olivas, AFP | Flowers lay on a wall on the northern bank of the River Thames close to London Bridge on June 4, 2017, in tribute to the victims of the June 3 terror attack.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-07

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed Wednesday that a third citizen had died in last weekend's jihadist attack in London, after police searching for a missing Frenchman found a body in the River Thames.

"We received confirmation of the new toll this morning. There are three deaths and eight injuries on the French side," Macron said, deploring the "heavy toll these attacks have taken on us".

Macron did not confirm the identity of the third French victim.

London police said earlier they had recovered a body from the Thames in their search for Xavier Thomas, a 45-year-old missing since Saturday's attack.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in which police have now confirmed that eight people were killed.

The body was found late Tuesday about two kilometres (over one mile) downstream from London Bridge, where Saturday's van and knife attacks began.

Thomas and his girlfriend were visiting London at the time of the attack.

They were walking over London Bridge when the three assailants in a van mowed down pedestrians on the bridge and then launched a stabbing spree in and around bars in nearby Borough Market.

His girlfriend was hit by the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

Macron praised the British for their sang-froid in the face of the attacks and emphasised France's "desire to win this war against terrorism together".

"The British people are courageous, stand tall and do not give up. And we are the same," he said.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-07

  • UK

    Britain falls silent for victims of London terror attack

    Read more

  • UK

    British police identify all three London attackers

    Read more

  • UK

    London feels 'surprisingly normal' in aftermath of terror attack

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility