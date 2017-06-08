International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

UK election: Conservatives eye votes in Labour heartland

Read more

ENCORE!

Booker Prize winner Anne Enright: 'The Irish are dark but friendly…'

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

USA: White supremacists recruiting on campus

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Triangles, voter fatigue and the Bourbon Palace: French parliamentary elections

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

ECB expected to lower inflation outlook

Read more

EUROPE NOW

UK holds crucial election, one year after Brexit (part 2)

Read more

EUROPE NOW

UK holds crucial election, one year after Brexit (part 1)

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Don't chuck Britain in the Cor-bin': Tabloids back Theresa May in UK vote

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Mistaken identity: French actor arrested for repeating lines on train

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Live: Ex-FBI chief Comey says 'no doubt' Russia interfered in US vote

© Jim Watson, AFP file picture | Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-08

Fired FBI Director James Comey on Thursday testifies in a Senate intelligence committee hearing about his dealings with President Donald Trump and the FBI’s probe into the Trump campaign's links with Russia. Watch the hearing live on FRANCE 24.

 

Date created : 2017-06-08

  • USA

    Ex-FBI boss Comey says Trump told him to ‘let Flynn probe go’

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump reportedly asked intelligence officials to deny collusion between his campaign and Russia

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump’s ex-advisor Flynn ‘to plead 5th Amendment’ in Russia probe

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility