International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Cape Town storm : worst winter storm in 30 years hits South African coast city.

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

UK newspapers on the attack

Read more

THE DEBATE

What do the British want? Unexpected campaign, unpredictable outcome (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

What do the British want? Unexpected campaign, unpredictable outcome (part 2)

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Qatar crisis has been in the making for years', says UAE foreign minister

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Churchill', 'HHhH' and 'The Day After'

Read more

FOCUS

Top Muslim body Al-Azhar faces criticism in fight against extremism

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Egypt: The success of TV series during Ramadan

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Could Russian hackers be behind the Gulf crisis?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

North Korea launches multiple missiles, says South

© STR / KCNA via KNS / AFP | This undated photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 30, 2017 shows a test-fire of a ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-08

North Korea fired what appeared to be multiple land-to-ship missiles off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions.

The launches comes less than a week after the United Nations Security Council passed fresh sanctions on the reclusive state, which said it would continued to pursue its nuclear and weapons programme without delay.

The projectiles were launched Thursday morning from the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan, South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korean President Moon-Jae-in has been briefed on the latest launch, the military said, declining to give further details.

Thursday's launch is the fourth missile test by the North since Moon took office on May 10 pledging to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang.

Under third-generation leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea has been conducting such tests at an unprecedented pace in an effort to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of hitting the mainland United States.

(Reuters)

Date created : 2017-06-08

  • NORTH KOREA

    UN Security Council blacklists North Korea for missile tests

    Read more

  • NORTH KOREA

    North Korea stokes tensions with new missile test

    Read more

  • North Korea

    North Korea test-fires ballistic missile in defiance of international pressure

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility