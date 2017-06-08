Qatar says won’t ‘surrender’ in row with fellow Gulf Arab states

Qatar on Thursday said that despite a move by fellow Arab states to isolate it in a row over alleged ties to terrorism it is not ready to change its foreign policy to settle the dispute and would never compromise or “surrender” to the pressure.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani spoke as would-be mediators ranging from US President Donald Trump to Kuwait’s ruling emir struggled to ease a crisis that Qataris say has led to a blockade of their nation.

“We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy,” Sheikh Mohammed told reporters in Doha.

“We have been isolated because we are successful and progressive. We are a platform for peace not terrorism... This dispute is threatening the stability of the entire region.”

Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar had not yet been presented with a list of demands by countries that cut off diplomatic and transport links with it, but insisted the matter be solved peacefully. “There cannot ever be a military solution to this problem.”

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt severed relations with Doha on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their arch-adversary Iran - charges Qatar calls baseless. Several other countries later followed suit.

Sheikh Mohammed said Iran had told Doha it was ready to help with securing food supplies in the emirate, an investment powerhouse and supplier of natural gas to world markets but tiny and reliant on imports.

Saudi Arabia’s closure of Qatar’s only land border sparked fears of major price hikes and food shortages for its population of 2.7 million people, with long queues forming as some supermarkets began running out of stock.

With supply chains disrupted and anxiety mounting about deepening economic turbulence, banks and firms in Gulf Arab states were seeking to keep business links to Qatar open and avoid a costly firesale of assets.

Turkey has brought forward a planned troop deployment to Qatar and pledged to provide food and water supplies to its Arab ally, which hosts a Turkish military base. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said isolating Qatar would not resolve any problems.

Trump offers mediation help

Trump initially took sides with the Saudi-led group before apparently being nudged into a more even-handed approach when US defence officials renewed praise of Doha, mindful of the major US military base hosted by Qatar that serves, in part, as a launchpad for strikes on Islamic State (IS) group jihadists.

During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

In his second intervention in the dispute in as many days, Trump urged action against terrorism in a call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, a White House statement said, suggesting a meeting at the White House “if necessary”.

It said that Trump, in a later call with Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, called for unity among Gulf Arabs “but never at the expense of eliminating funding for radical extremism or defeating terrorism”.

Officials from Qatar and its Arab neighbours in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) were pursuing shuttle diplomacy, with the Qatari foreign minister due in Moscow and Brussels and Bahrain’s king visiting his ally Egypt for talks on the crisis.

The Qatari ambassador to Washington, Meshal Hamad al-Thani, wrote on Twitter that a key pillar of Doha’s foreign policy was mediation.

The foreign minister of Oman met Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s ruler, for talks. The Kuwaiti emir also went to the UAE and Qatar on Wednesday for more consultations.

But a diplomat in Kuwait briefed by foreign ministry officials said the emir’s diplomacy had been about damage control and had yet to produce tangible results, with personality clashes playing a big role in the impasse.

“The feeling here is that it is going to take a while to fix. It is more about preventing things from getting worse... Kuwait is trying to get everyone around the table and stop things from escalating further,” the diplomat told Reuters.

‘Iran the No. 1 enemy’

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Gulf states could resolve the dispute among themselves without outside help.

In an interview with BBC radio, UAE Ambassador to Russia Omar Saif Ghobash said Qatar had to choose between supporting extremism or supporting its neighbours.

“We have all kinds of recordings taking place where they (Qatar) are coordinating with al Qaeda in Syria,” he said.

Qatar has backed Islamist movements but vehemently denies supporting terrorism. It provides a haven to anti-Western groups such as the Afghan Taliban, Palestinian Hamas and Algeria’s Islamic Salvation Front. Qatar says it does not accept its neighbours’ view that any group with an Islamist background is terrorist. Qatar’s emir has said such a view is a big mistake.

In an interview published by Saudi-owned Asharq al Awsat newspaper, Bahraini Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa laid out conditions for a resolution of the crisis.

“Qatar has to redress its path and has to go back to all previous commitments, it has to stop media campaigns and has to distance itself from our number one enemy Iran,” Sheikh Khalid said.

In a sign of the economic damage from the dispute, Standard & Poor’s downgraded Qatar’s debt on Wednesday as the country’s riyal currency fell to an 11-year low amid signs that portfolio investment funds were flowing out because of the rift.

Regional tensions have been aggravated by the worst dispute for years among Gulf Arabs and were ratcheted up further on Wednesday after militants attacked targets in Tehran, killing at least 12 people.

Shiite Muslim Iran blamed Sunni Muslim arch-rival Saudi Arabia for the attack, which was claimed by the Sunni IS group. Riyadh denied any involvement.

Date created : 2017-06-08