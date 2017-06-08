More than 100,000 cholera cases recorded in Yemen over past month, says WHO

Reining in the disease is particularly complicated in Yemen, where two years of devastating war between the Huthis and government forces backed by a Saudi-led Arab military coalition has left more than half the country's medical facilities out of service.
Yemen's conflict has killed more than 8,000 people and wounded around 45,000 since March 2015, according to the WHO.
"Yemen is on the edge of an abyss. Lives hang in the balance," Sajjad Mohammed Sajid, Oxfam's Yemen country director, said in a statement.
"Cholera is simple to treat and prevent but while the fighting continues the task is made doubly difficult," he said, insisting that "a massive aid effort is needed now."
