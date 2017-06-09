International News 24/7

 

France

French photographer Mathias Depardon freed from Turkish jail

© Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP | This file photo taken on May 25, 2017 shows people taking part in a protest calling for the release of Mathias Depardon, a French journalist held in Turkey.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-09

The French president's office says a French photographer has been freed after a month in custody in Turkey.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement Friday that Mathias Depardon was released, without elaborating.

The photographer, who was based in Turkey, was on assignment for the National Geographic magazine when he was detained in the mainly-Kurdish province of Batman on May 8. He was being held at a deportation center in the province of Gaziantep.

Turkish officials have not commented on the reasons for his detention.

Reporters Without Borders and the French government pushed for his release. Macron confronted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the issue when the two leaders met for the first time on the sidelines of a NATO summit last month.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-06-09

