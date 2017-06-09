French photographer Mathias Depardon freed from Turkish jail

The photographer, who was based in Turkey, was on assignment for the National Geographic magazine when he was detained in the mainly-Kurdish province of Batman on May 8. He was being held at a deportation center in the province of Gaziantep.
Turkish officials have not commented on the reasons for his detention.
Reporters Without Borders and the French government pushed for his release. Macron confronted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the issue when the two leaders met for the first time on the sidelines of a NATO summit last month.
