International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ACROSS AFRICA

30,000 South Sudanese remain in displacement camps behind rebel lines

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

The Chibok girls negotiator: Zannah Mustapha led negotiations in Sambisa forest

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

The movement of Biafrans in Nigeria aims for political representation

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#ComeyHearing and online buzz in the UK on election day

Read more

FOCUS

UK election: Conservatives eye votes in Labour heartland

Read more

ENCORE!

Booker Prize winner Anne Enright: 'The Irish are dark but friendly…'

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

USA: White supremacists recruiting on campus

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Triangles, voter fatigue and the Bourbon Palace: French parliamentary elections

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

ECB expected to lower inflation outlook

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Japan clears way for emperor's abdication

© Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP | This file photo taken on January 2, 2017 shows Japan's Emperor Akihito waving to well-wishers during his new year speech on the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-09

Japan's parliament passed a law Friday that clears the way for its ageing Emperor Akihito to step down, in what would be the first imperial abdication in more than two centuries.

The popular 83-year-old monarch shocked the country last summer when he signalled his desire to take a back seat after nearly three decades on the Chrysanthemum Throne, citing his age and health problems.

The unexpected move presented a challenge since there was no law to deal with an emperor retiring from what is usually a job for life.

The one-off rule was passed in the last-stage upper house on Friday in a unanimous decision after the lower chamber gave its stamp of approval last week.

The abdication must take place within three years of the new law taking effect or it expires -- and it only applies to Akihito.

Japanese media have said the government is eyeing the end of 2018 as a likely timeline for Akihito's abdication.

The status of the emperor is sensitive in Japan given its 20th century history of war waged in the name of Akihito's father Hirohito, who died in 1989.

Some scholars and politicians worried that changing the law to allow any emperor to abdicate could put Japan's future monarchs at risk of being subject to political manipulation.

Akihito, who has been treated for prostate cancer and had heart surgery, is expected to step aside in favour of his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito.

There have been abdications in Japan's long imperial history, but the last one was more than 200 years ago, so politicians had to craft new legislation to make it possible.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-09

  • Japan

    Japan’s emperor says health is failing, hints at abdication

    Read more

  • JAPAN - WORLD WAR II

    Japanese emperor expresses 'deep remorse' over World War II

    Read more

  • JAPAN

    Emperor's rare address underscores gravity of crisis

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility