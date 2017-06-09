LIVE: Shock hung parliament in UK, reactions and analysis

British Prime Minister Theresa May can no longer win an outright majority in parliament, calculations based on partial results of the election
showed on Friday. Follow the day's events live on FRANCE 24.
The UK faces a hung parliament, with the oppositon Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has calling on the prime minister to resign.
To make up for their lack of majority (predicted to get 262), Labour will likely be exploring the possibility of a coalition with other left leaning parties such as the Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru (Welsh national party), Green Party or the SDLP.
May had called the election (she did not legally need to call one until 2020) to strengthen her mandate and position heading into the Brexit talks with the EU.
May set to speak at 10am London time.
Brexit talks with the EU were due to begin shortly, but reports that they could de delayed in wake of election.
