Europe

LIVE: Shock hung parliament in UK, reactions and analysis

© Ben Stansall, AFP | London this morning. British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Tories have lost their majority in the Commons

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-09

British Prime Minister Theresa May can no longer win an outright majority in parliament, calculations based on partial results of the election showed on Friday. Follow the day's events live on FRANCE 24.

  • The UK faces a hung parliament, with the oppositon Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has calling on the prime minister to resign.
  • To make up for their lack of majority (predicted to get 262), Labour will likely be exploring the possibility of a coalition with other left leaning parties such as the Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru (Welsh national party), Green Party or the SDLP.
  • May had called the election (she did not legally need to call one until 2020) to strengthen her mandate and position heading into the Brexit talks with the EU.
  • May set to speak at 10am London time.
  • Brexit talks with the EU were due to begin shortly, but reports that they could de delayed in wake of election.

Date created : 2017-06-09

  • UK

    UK PM May fails to gain majority as Brexit divorce talks with EU loom

  • UK

    Labour narrows gap with Tories ahead of legislative vote

  • UK

    Will Conservatives pay for sending British voters to the polls… again

