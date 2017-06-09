International News 24/7

 

IN THE PAPERS

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-06-09

The papers: 'Theresa May's big gamble fails'

Join us as we delve into the international press reaction to the UK's snap general election, which saw the ruling Conservative party lose its parliamentary majority. Across the political spectrum, newspapers agree that Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling the snap poll backfired. FRANCE 24 takes a look at what a hung parliament is, and what it means for the upcoming Brexit talks with the EU? We also take a look at the sometimes hilarious reactions on social media.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

