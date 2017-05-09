International News 24/7

 

From young apprentices to accomplished craftsmen, from farmers to Michelin-starred chefs... We meet the people who keep French heritage alive. Saturday at 7.20 am. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-06-09

Behind the scenes at Paris's Louvre Museum

FRANCE 24 takes you behind the scenes of the Louvre in Paris, the largest and most mythic of all art museums. Some 38,000 works of art are displayed to the public, but the museum's archives and vaults house eleven times more. We take you to meet some of the highly skilled people who work in the store room. Some have the delicate mission of restoring the precious exhibits, while others are tasked with moving the priceless sculptures.

By FRANCE 24

