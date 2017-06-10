Detained French photographer Depardon returns home from Turkey

President Emmanuel Macron had announced Depardon's arrival on Twitter after asking his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan last weekend to ensure the journalist's return to France "as soon as possible."
Macron had welcomed his release, saying in a statement: "France is committed to freedom of the press and the protection of journalists everywhere."
Depardon was detained on May 8 while on assignment in Hasankeyf in Turkey's southeastern Batman province.
"I think the idea was to send a strong message to foreign and Turkish journalists who are intending to cover news in southeast Turkey," he said upon his return.
He went on hunger strike two weeks after his detention, stopping almost a week later when he learned that a consular visit would be allowed.
Depardon was accused of working without a press card, which was in the process of being renewed.
He was also detained over "propaganda for a terror group" – a reference to outlawed Kurdish militants – which could lead to a judicial investigation, according to Turkish authorities.
The photographer was deported a day after receiving a visit from his mother for the first time at the detention centre in Gaziantep.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.