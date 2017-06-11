French elections: Le Pen laments 'catastrophic' abstention amid dip in support

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen lamented low turnout in the first round of France’s parliamentary elections as her party seemingly failed to convert her strong showing in the presidential election into a large number of legislative seats.

Le Pen’s National Front came in third on Sunday with 14 percent of the vote, according to an Ipsos estimate for FRANCE 24, leaving it on course to have five or fewer seats in parliament after next Sunday’s second round. That would be more than the two it had in the last session of parliament, but not enough to make the National Front the major opposition force Le Pen was hoping for.

The runner-up in France's presidential election, Le Pen urged "patriotic" voters to turn out en masse on June 18 and boost her party's small presence in the National Assembly. She warned them against giving all powers to President Emmanuel Macron, whose centrist party is on course to win a huge majority in France’s National Assembly.

Le Pen also blamed the “catastrophic” low turnout on France’s electoral system, which she said is skewed in favour of larger parties. At over 51 percent according to the Ipsos projection, the rate of abstention was the highest on record for a legislative election.

"This catastrophic abstention rate should raise the question of the voting rules, which keep millions of our compatriots away from the polling stations," said Le Pen, who qualified easily for the second round in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont against 12 rivals, where she will face a candidate from Macron's La République en Marche (LREM).

Under election rules, if no candidate wins over 50 percent of the first-round vote, the two top-placed contenders go into the second round. A third-placed candidate can contest the run-off only by garnering at least 12.5 percent of all the voters registered in the district – a target that is difficult to reach in the event of high abstention.

