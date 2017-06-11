International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron's momentum - Landslide expected in French legislative elections

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

UK elections - Hung parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

DR Congo violence: U.N human rights chief demands probe into killings in Kasai province

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

UK Election: Eccentrics & embarrassment

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Nuclear energy: When France faces a new era

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Could Mars be our Planet B?

Read more

ENCORE!

'I love Africa': Gacilly festival zooms in on sub-Saharan photography

Read more

#TECH 24

The sky's the limit for drones

Read more

FOCUS

Used and abused: Japan's foreign trainees

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam 'released by Libyan militia'

© AFP | An image grab taken from a video released by the Zintan Media Centre on November 20, 2011 shows Saif al-Islam, the captured son of killed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, making a statement in Zintan following his arrest.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-11

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi has been freed by an armed group in western Libya where he was being held following the 2011 revolt against his late father, former leader Muammar Gaddafi, one of his lawyers and the brigade involved said.

He was released in the town of Zintan under an amnesty law passed by a parliament based in eastern Libya, lawyer Khaled al-Zaidi said on Sunday, adding that Saif was headed to another city which could not be named for security reasons.

Saif, 44, is the most prominent of the late leader’s children, and was touted by some as a possible successor before the uprising six years ago in which Gaddafi was toppled and killed.

It is unclear what role the younger Gaddafi could play in Libya, where a complex array of armed groups and competing governments are vying for control.

But some in eastern Libya, where military commander Khalifa Haftar has been building power, have been pressing for Saif’s release amid a push from former regime figures to reassert influence.

Earlier reports that Saif had been freed from Zintan turned out to be false and there have been conflicting reports about his status.
Zintan’s Abubaker Sadiq brigade, which was responsible for guarding Saif, said it had decided to release him following requests from the ministry of justice of a government based in eastern Libya.

"We decided to release Saif al-Islam Muammar Gaddafi, who is free, and we confirm that he left Zintan on the date of his release on the 14th of Ramadan (Friday)," the brigade said.

A Tripoli court sentenced Saif to death in 2015 for war crimes, including killing protesters during the revolution.

Libya slid into turmoil after his father’s overthrow, with rival governments and armed alliances competing for power. A U.N.-backed government now in Tripoli has struggled to impose its authority and has been rejected by powerful factions in the east.

Zintan, which grew powerful through its role in the 2011 uprising and has been at odds with authorities in Tripoli, had refused to hand Saif over. He is also sought by the International Criminal Court, which says his trial in Libya did not meet international standards.
It was unknown what terms Saif’s captors might have set for his release, and why they would have freed a prisoner seen as a major bargaining chip.

Zintan, about 145 km (90 miles) southwest of Tripoli, has its own divisions, but it has been broadly aligned with the government and armed forces based in eastern Libya.

A statement from Zintan’s military and municipal councils strongly condemned the decision to release Saif.

It said the move had "nothing to do with the legal procedures, but is collusion and betrayal of the blood of the martyrs and the military institution that they claim to belong to".

(Reuters)
 

Date created : 2017-06-11

  • UK

    Father, brother of Manchester bomber arrested in Libya

    Read more

  • LIBYA

    More than 100 killed in attack on southern Libya airbase

    Read more

  • LIBYA

    East Libyan forces retake key oil ports from rival militia

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility