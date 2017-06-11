International News 24/7

 

Europe

Live: Follow the first round of France's legislative elections

© Raymond Roig, AFP

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-11

After May's presidential election that saw independent centrist and relative newcomer Emmanuel Macron take office, France is voting Sunday in the first round of legislative elections to fill the 577 seats in its lower-house, the National Assembly.

  • The stakes are high for all political forces involved in these legislative elections on Sunday as Macron and his La République en Marche look to assemble the majority the president needs to push through his agenda, while others, like the Socialist Party, are fighting for their political survival.
  • Voter turnout at 5pm (40.75 percent) is far lower than it was in 2012.
  • Results are expected after polls close in major French cities at 8pm.
  • The second and final round is next Sunday, June 18.

Date created : 2017-06-11

