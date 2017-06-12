International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Election upset leaves UK in tough economic position

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Macron the monarch? President's party sweeps first round of legislative poll

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron's momentum: Landslide expected in French legislative elections

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

UK elections: Hung parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

DR Congo: UN human rights chief demands probe into killings in Kasai province

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

UK Election: Eccentrics & embarrassment

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Nuclear energy: When France faces a new era

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Could Mars be our Planet B?

Read more

ENCORE!

'I love Africa': Gacilly festival zooms in on sub-Saharan photography

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Press review: French legislative elections: 'A spectacular Grand Slam' for Emmanuel Macron

© Christophe Petit Tesson, AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron after voting at a polling station on June 11, 2017.

Text by EMILIE BOYER KING

Latest update : 2017-06-12

The French press is unequivocal: with Emmanuel Macron's crushing victory, a tsunami has swept over the French political landscape, destroying all its opponents in its wake.

It’s a “Master stroke” for Le Parisien. "A Takeover" titles the left-wing daily Libération. "Macron in on his way to a crushing majority," heads Le Figaro.

The morning after the first round of France’s legislative vote in which Emmanuel Macron’s party won a landslide victory (32.32% of the vote), the results leave no doubt as to the winner of the vote’s second round: LREM is poised to take up to 455 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly next week.

 

“LREM could win over 400 seats next Sunday, sweeping all the traditional parties in its path," writes Laurent Joffrin in Libération. "New to politics, Emmanuel Macron is about to win the most spectacular Grand Slam of the fifth republic ... After a campaign that was run like a military commando, the old structures are crumbling like a rotten frame.”

Emmanuel Macron has won his bet

“Who would have believed it? Who would have said it?” questions Paul-Henri du Limbert in Le Figaro. “A political party that didn’t exist two years ago is about to win an insolent majority in the National Assembly, changing the political landscape that was long thought to be unchangeable. Emmanuel Macron has won his bet and this morning he can observe the consequences of this astonishing upheaval.”

Record level of abstentions

Commentators however point to one major caveat that comes with this crushing victory: the record-level of abstentions. On Sunday, over half of the voters did not cast their ballot (51.29%).

“To govern properly, it is better to have strong support for a project and to have opposition in parliament rather than in the street. For now, there is neither,“ writes Michel Urvoy in Ouest-France.

“Emmanuel Macron runs the risk of winning a massive majority, which will be very hard to rein in," warns Cécile Cornudet in the financial daily Les Echos.

L’Humanité regrets the low voter turnout: "A record absention leads to the risk of having a ‘blue Macron’ parliament."

Date created : 2017-06-12

  • FRANCE

    Macron’s party buries French establishment in first round of legislative elections

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility