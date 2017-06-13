International News 24/7

 

Video: God Save the Queen, the French way

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-13

French fans have been encouraged to sing along to God Save the Queen when their team play England at the Stade de France tonight, in a tribute to the victims of recent terror attacks. We asked our French colleagues to start practising.

Date created : 2017-06-13

