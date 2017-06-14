International News 24/7

 

Africa

France's Macron makes 'symbolic visit' to Morocco to meet King Mohammed VI

© AFP PHOTO / HO / MAP | Moroccan King Mohammed VI visiting a Koranic school in the northern city of Fez on 23 May 2017.

Video by Aurore Cloe DUPUIS

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-14

French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to Morocco for talks with King Mohammed VI in Rabat.Discussions will focus on the fight against terrorism and the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf during a meeting Wednesday at the royal palace.

The French presidency is stressing that France's call for de-escalation of the tensions around Qatar can converge with Morocco's mediation efforts.

The visit is the first by the recently elected French president to a North African country. It aims to strengthen the relationship between France and Morocco, including cooperation on security issues.

The two leaders also will discuss France's military operation against Islamist extremists in Africa's Sahel region.

Macron also will attend the Ramadan fast-breaking dinner with his wife, Brigitte, at the invitation of the king in his personal residence.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-14

