International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Macron in Morocco, High stakes first presidential visit to North Africa (part 2)

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Venezuela is a dictatorship', says wife of jailed opposition leader Lopez

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Growing social tensions in Morocco are backdrop to Macron's visit

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron in Morocco, High stakes first presidential visit to North Africa (part 1)

Read more

FOCUS

Racism in Italian football: The ugly side of the beautiful game

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'The Mummy', 'Nothingwood' and 'The Venerable W'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Loving, 50 years later'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French justice minister in a tight spot

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

War in Syria: On the frontline in Raqqa

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

ICC calls for arrest of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi

© Mahmud Turkia, AFP | Saif al-Islam Gaddafi during an interrogation procedure on 22 June, 2014.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-14

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday called for the arrest and surrender on war crimes charges of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libya ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

On Sunday, Saif al-Islam's lawyer said his client had been released under an amnesty law passed by parliament from prison in the eastern Libyan town of Zintan, where he had been held since 2011.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement that her office was trying to verify Gaddafi's release.

"I call on Libya and all other States, if in a position to do so, to immediately arrest and surrender Mr Gaddafi to the ICC," she said.

Saif, whose whereabouts are not known, was last seen by an independent international observer in June 2014.

Saif, 44, is the most prominent of the late leader's children, and was touted by some as a reformist successor before the uprising six years ago in which Muammar Gaddafi was toppled and killed.

On Sunday, Saif's lawyer Zaidi told Reuters Saif could play an important part in national reconciliation efforts and he would not be turning himself in to the ICC in The Hague.

Libya slid into turmoil after Muammar Gaddafi's overthrow, with rival governments and armed alliances competing for power. A U.N.-backed government in Tripoli has struggled to impose its authority and has been rejected by factions in the east.

A Tripoli court sentenced Saif to death in absentia in 2015 for war crimes, including killing protesters during the revolution. A statement posted by the attorney general's office
in Tripoli on Sunday said he was still wanted under that conviction.

The ICC has said that trial did not meet international standards.

Zintan, about 145 km (90 miles) southwest of Tripoli, has its own divisions but has been broadly aligned with the government and armed forces based in eastern Libya.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-06-14

  • LIBYA

    Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam 'released by Libyan militia'

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Sarkozy received suitcases full of cash from Libya’s Gaddafi, businessman says

    Read more

  • LIBYA

    Gaddafi son Saif al-Islam wants to 'contribute to unification of Libya'

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility