'Venezuela is a dictatorship', wife of jailed opposition leader Lopez says

As Venezuela enters its third month of anti-government protests that have left almost 70 people dead, the wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez granted an interview to FRANCE 24 from Caracas.
The wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez denounces the government of President Nicolas Maduro as a "dictatorship" bent on repressing the opposition.
Speaking to FRANCE 24 from Caracas, Lilian Tintori claims cracks are appearing within the regime, especially the military. She denies that her husband is calling for a military coup against Maduro and calls on the international community for help to achieve a peaceful solution.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.