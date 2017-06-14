International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

'Venezuela is a dictatorship', wife of jailed opposition leader Lopez says

FOCUS

Racism in Italian football: The ugly side of the beautiful game

ENCORE!

Film show: 'The Mummy', 'Nothingwood' and 'The Venerable W'

IN THE PAPERS

'Loving, 50 years later'

IN THE PAPERS

French justice minister in a tight spot

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

War in Syria: On the frontline in Raqqa

BUSINESS DAILY

Uber board member resigns after sexist remark

EYE ON AFRICA

East African leaders push warring sides in South Sudan to revive peace

THE DEBATE

What's her game plan? Weakened PM May in Paris ahead of Brexit talks (part 1)

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-06-14

Latest update : 2017-06-14

'Venezuela is a dictatorship', wife of jailed opposition leader Lopez says

As Venezuela enters its third month of anti-government protests that have left almost 70 people dead, the wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez granted an interview to FRANCE 24 from Caracas.

The wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez denounces the government of President Nicolas Maduro as a "dictatorship" bent on repressing the opposition.

Speaking to FRANCE 24 from Caracas, Lilian Tintori claims cracks are appearing within the regime, especially the military. She denies that her husband is calling for a military coup against Maduro and calls on the international community for help to achieve a peaceful solution.

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2017-06-10 Brexit

Northern Ireland's DUP 'are getting a stranglehold on the UK government'

Jonathan Powell, former chief of staff to Tony Blair and former UK chief government negotiator on Northern Ireland, gave FRANCE 24 his reaction to the hung parliament in the...

Read more

2017-06-08 India

India's government stands by demonetisation after growth takes a hit

India's Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley was in Paris for OECD week. He sat down with FRANCE 24's Delano D'Souza to discuss the Indian economy, demonetisation, tensions...

Read more

2017-06-07 Middle East

'Qatar crisis has been in the making for years', says UAE foreign minister

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs from the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, talked to FRANCE 24 from Dubai about the ongoing diplomatic crisis with Qatar.

Read more

2017-06-03 world economy

Nobel-winning economist: ‘Let entrepreneurs tap into the unknown and innovate more’

A major question preoccupying many of the world’s politicians and economists: How do you make a country more prosperous? We speak to Edmund Phelps, a Nobel Prize-winning...

Read more

See all the archives

