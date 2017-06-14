'Venezuela is a dictatorship', wife of jailed opposition leader Lopez says

As Venezuela enters its third month of anti-government protests that have left almost 70 people dead, the wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez granted an interview to FRANCE 24 from Caracas.

The wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez denounces the government of President Nicolas Maduro as a "dictatorship" bent on repressing the opposition.

Speaking to FRANCE 24 from Caracas, Lilian Tintori claims cracks are appearing within the regime, especially the military. She denies that her husband is calling for a military coup against Maduro and calls on the international community for help to achieve a peaceful solution.

By Marc PERELMAN