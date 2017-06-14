International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Racism in Italian football: The ugly side of the beautiful game

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'The Mummy', 'Nothingwood' and 'The Venerable W'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Loving, 50 years later'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French justice minister in a tight spot

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

War in Syria: On the frontline in Raqqa

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Uber board member resigns after sexist remark

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

East African leaders push warring sides in South Sudan to revive peace

Read more

THE DEBATE

What's her game plan? Weakened PM May in Paris ahead of Brexit talks (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

What's her game plan? Weakened PM May in Paris ahead of Brexit talks (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

British PM May to meet Irish nationalist Sinn Fein leader

© Odd Andersen, AFP | UK PM Theresa May, at 10 Downing Street on June 9 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-14

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet the head of the Northern Ireland branch of Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein in London on Thursday, Sinn Fein said in a statement.

The meeting comes after Irish nationalists voiced concerns that a planned deal between May's Conservative Party and Sinn Fein's unionist rival the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) could destabilise politics in Northern Ireland.

May will meet Michelle O'Neill in London on Thursday, the statement said. Sinn Fein won seven seats in the British parliament at last week's election, compared to the DUP's 10, but has said it will maintain its boycott and not take up the seats.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-06-14

  • UK

    British PM May apologises for election 'mess'

    Read more

  • POLITICS

    Hung parliaments, minority and coalition governments: who’s in charge if no one wins?

    Read more

  • UK

    UK PM May fails to gain majority as Brexit divorce talks with EU loom

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility