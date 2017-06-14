British PM May to meet Irish nationalist Sinn Fein leader

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet the head of the Northern Ireland branch of Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein in London on Thursday, Sinn Fein said in a statement.
The meeting comes after Irish nationalists voiced concerns that a planned deal between May's Conservative Party and Sinn Fein's unionist rival the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) could destabilise politics in Northern Ireland.
May will meet Michelle O'Neill in London on Thursday, the statement said. Sinn Fein won seven seats in the British parliament at last week's election, compared to the DUP's 10, but has said it will maintain its boycott and not take up the seats.
