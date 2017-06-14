International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Video: Eerily silent border symbolic of Qatar-Saudi Arabia crisis

© FRANCE 24 screengrab

Video by Jasmin LAVOIE

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-14

The usually busy border crossing between Qatar and Saudi Arabia was eerily silent on Wednesday amid a diplomatic crisis between the two neighbouring and oil-rich countries. FRANCE 24 reports from the border.

Saudi officials have closed the country’s border with Qatar due to a diplomatic row that threatens Qatar’s ability to provide enough food to its population.

“More than 40 percent of Qatar’s food supplies used to transit through this border,” FRANCE 24’s correspondent noted, adding that currently the crossing point was completely empty.

Led by Saudi Arabia, several gulf countries have severed relations with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar’s government has firmly denied those accusations.

Click on the player above to watch FRANCE 24’s special report from the Qatar-Saudi border

Date created : 2017-06-14

