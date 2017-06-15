What's behind the protests in northern Morocco?

As France's president visits Morocco, FRANCE24 reports from Al Hoceima, capital of the Rif, an underdeveloped region hit by social unrest. It all began six months ago, when a fishmonger was crushed to death by a garbage truck while trying to salvage his illegal catch of swordfish. A peaceful civic movement soon followed. Since the arrest of the protest movement's leader on May 29, his supporters have taken to the streets every night. They are demanding jobs and better access to public services.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Laura Burloux.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.