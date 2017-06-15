International News 24/7

 

What's behind the protests in northern Morocco?

Macron in Morocco: High-stakes first presidential visit to North Africa (part 2)

'Venezuela is a dictatorship', says wife of jailed opposition leader Lopez

Growing social tensions in Morocco are backdrop to Macron's visit

Macron in Morocco: High-stakes first presidential visit to North Africa (part 1)

Racism in Italian football: The ugly side of the beautiful game

Film show: 'The Mummy', 'Nothingwood' and 'The Venerable W'

'Loving, 50 years later'

French justice minister in a tight spot

Latest update : 2017-06-15

Latest update : 2017-06-15

What's behind the protests in northern Morocco?

As France's president visits Morocco, FRANCE24 reports from Al Hoceima, capital of the Rif, an underdeveloped region hit by social unrest. It all began six months ago, when a fishmonger was crushed to death by a garbage truck while trying to salvage his illegal catch of swordfish. A peaceful civic movement soon followed. Since the arrest of the protest movement's leader on May 29, his supporters have taken to the streets every night. They are demanding jobs and better access to public services.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Laura Burloux.

By Jean-Marie LEMAIRE , Sara DOUBLIER , Josh VARDEY

Archives

2017-06-14 Europe

Racism in Italian football: The ugly side of the beautiful game

Although Italian football is enjoying a renaissance thanks to good results, the championship still faces recurring problems with racism. Italy is in fact the worst affected...

Read more

2017-06-13 Asia-pacific

Security situation deteriorating in Afghan capital Kabul

In the past three weeks, Kabul has endured no less than three terrorist attacks. The May 31 truck bombing was one of the deadliest in the country's history with at least 150 dead...

Read more

2017-06-12 Europe

Portugal's recipe for economic recovery

Throughout the financial crisis from 2008 to 2010, Portugal was on the brink of bankruptcy. But now the tide has turned. The nation is experiencing an economic revival:...

Read more

2017-06-09 Asia-pacific

Used and abused: Japan's foreign trainees

More than 200,000 foreign trainees were working in Japan last year – an increase of 25% from the year before. These trainees are helping Japan address its labour shortage, but...

Read more

See all the archives

