Conservative politician Kosciusko-Morizet left unconscious after campaign clash

A top candidate for France's conservative Les Républicains party, Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, was left unconscious Thursday after a clash with a protestor while out campaigning for this weekend's legislative elections in Paris.
Kosciusko-Morizet, widely known by her initials NKM, was insulted by a man while visiting a market in central Paris's 5th arrondissement and then lost her balance when he tried to throw her campaign leaflets in her face, an Agence France-Presse journalist at the scene said.
After falling, she blacked out for several minutes, possibly after hitting her head, before being revived by emergency services.
Her aggressor, a middle-aged man in a shirt and chinos, left the scene immediately.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.