Conservative politician Kosciusko-Morizet left unconscious after campaign clash

French candidate Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet was assaulted by a man in Paris, on June 15th, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-15

A top candidate for France's conservative Les Républicains party, Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, was left unconscious Thursday after a clash with a protestor while out campaigning for this weekend's legislative elections in Paris.

Kosciusko-Morizet, widely known by her initials NKM, was insulted by a man while visiting a market in central Paris's 5th arrondissement and then lost her balance when he tried to throw her campaign leaflets in her face, an Agence France-Presse journalist at the scene said.

After falling, she blacked out for several minutes, possibly after hitting her head, before being revived by emergency services.

Her aggressor, a middle-aged man in a shirt and chinos, left the scene immediately.

NKM, 44, is campaigning ahead of the second round of France's parliamentary election this Sunday.

The former minister and spokeswoman under ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy faces a battle to win a seat in her central Paris constituency against Gilles Le Gendre of President Emmanuel Macron's La République en Marche (LREM) party.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-15

