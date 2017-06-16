International News 24/7

 

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Remembering Helmut Kohl, A Tale of Two Londons (part 1)

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Congressman shooting, in Macron we trust, Dennis Rodman the unlikely peacemaker (part 2)

THE INTERVIEW

'Putin is deadly serious about attacking US democracy'

REPORTERS

Modern-day slaves: Europe's fruit pickers

#TECH 24

VivaTech fair in Paris showcases latest innovations

FRANCE IN FOCUS

At the heart of France's war on cyberattacks

#THE 51%

Too young to wed: U.S. photojournalist captures trauma of child marriage

FOCUS

What's behind the protests in northern Morocco?

YOU ARE HERE

Discovering Corsica's legendary mountain trail

FRANCE IN FOCUS

An in-depth look at the political and social events shaping France. Every Friday at 5.45 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-06-16

At the heart of France's war on cyberattacks

It's a war that's being waged without weapons, tanks or rocket launchers. The battleground is virtual and digital because this war is taking place in cyberspace. Every week, viruses contaminate hundreds of thousands of computers around the world. How is France responding to these kinds of attacks? How can it best protect its citizens? From a cyberdefence university to the biometric systems of tomorrow, we take you inside this virtual battleground.

By Jeanne LAVENANT , Joanna COCKERELL , Olivia SALAZAR WINSPEAR , Stéphanie CHEVAL

2017-06-09 nuclear power

Nuclear energy: When France faces a new era

The nuclear industry remain central to France. The country has 19 power plants and 58 reactors. Yet the vision for the sector's future continues to evolve. Around a third of...

2017-06-02 French Legislative Elections 2017

Why the legislative elections really matter

This week, Tom Burges Watson takes you to the French parliament, the Assemblée Nationale, as the first round of the French legislative vote is now just days away. Since Emmanuel...

2017-05-19 France

The monumental battle to save France’s historic sites

FRANCE 24's Tom Burges Watson heads to France's stunning Richelieu National Library. He’s given a special tour of the magnificent Salle Labrouste, which has only just been...

2017-05-12 France

The upper crust of French baking

This week, we're looking at that quintessential French staple: bread. It's a cliché but true: France could not be more serious about biting into the perfect loaf. The country's...

