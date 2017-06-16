Communist bastion clings on in Asterix-style legislative election

The candidate running for President Emmanuel Macron’s La République en Marche (LREM) party, Prisca Thevenot, made it through to the second round with 25 percent of the vote, 8 points behind her communist rival. But she believes she can ride the wave of support the president’s party has received during the campaign. First-round results suggest LREM will win 390-430 seats in parliament, which would give the president a massive majority and the ability to quickly push through planned labour market reforms.
Can the communist candidate hold out in the face of the president's popularity? Our reporters went to Stains to find out how the last hours of the campaign are going.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.