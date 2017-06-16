International News 24/7

 

France

French police charge relatives over 1984 child murder mystery

© AFP | French toddler Gregory Villemin was murdered in October 1984 in eastern France. The case remains unresolved.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-16

The great aunt and uncle of a little boy murdered 32 years ago in France were charged Friday with his kidnapping, raising hopes that a case that has gripped the country could finally be solved.

Four-year-old Gregory Villemin was found, his hands and feet bound, drowned in the Vologne river in the Vosges mountains of eastern France on October 16, 1984.

In one of France's most high-profile unsolved murders, the case is a saga of family jealousy and rivalries that burst back into the headlines when Jacqueline Jacob, 72, and her 71-year-old husband Marcel Jacob were arrested on Wednesday.

The couple were charged with kidnapping and an additional charge of confinement when they appeared in court in the eastern city of Dijon on Friday.

Ginette Villemin, 61, the sister-in-law of the murdered boy's father Jean-Marie Villemin, was also arrested this week before being released on Thursday.

The child's paternal grandparents were questioned in their home in the Vosges region as witnesses.

The potential breakthrough in the case came from handwriting analysis of an anonymous threatening letter sent to Gregory's father in 1983 -- the year before the boy's death, the source close to the investigation said.

The analysis led to fresh suspicions about Jacqueline Jacob.

Another letter claiming responsibility for the murder that was mailed before the discovery of the body and referred to "revenge" contained "a great similarity" to the earlier letter.

Dijon prosecutor Jean-Jacques Bosc was to hold a news conference later Friday.

© FRANCE 24

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-16

