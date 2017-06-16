Video: ‘Macronmania’ threatens left-wing strongholds in Paris

France’s “Macronmania” seems to be threatening even Paris’s most left-wing districts, where the candidate running for the president’s party is expected to eclipse their left wing rival in Sunday’s final round of parliamentary elections.

FRANCE 24's reporters met Béatrice Faillès, the candidate representing President Emmanuel Macron’s La République En Marche (LREM), and Danièle Obono, representing the far-left “Unsubmissive France” movement, on the campaign trail to find out why the president’s new party has managed to garner so much support in so little time.

