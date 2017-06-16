International News 24/7

 

France

Video: ‘Macronmania’ threatens left-wing strongholds in Paris

Far-left candidate Danièle Obono (right) and centrist representative Béatrice Faillès (left) are facing off for the parliamentary seat earmarked for a constituency in northern Paris

Video by Claire WILLIAMS , KARINA CHABOUR

Text by Claire WILLIAMS , KARINA CHABOUR

Latest update : 2017-06-16

France’s “Macronmania” seems to be threatening even Paris’s most left-wing districts, where the candidate running for the president’s party is expected to eclipse their left wing rival in Sunday’s final round of parliamentary elections.

FRANCE 24's reporters met Béatrice Faillès, the candidate representing President Emmanuel Macron’s La République En Marche (LREM), and Danièle Obono, representing the far-left “Unsubmissive France” movement, on the campaign trail to find out why the president’s new party has managed to garner so much support in so little time.

Date created : 2017-06-16

  • FRANCE

    In pictures: 10 key battles to watch in France’s legislative vote

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    On the first day Macron created a party, on the second a one-party state

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron’s party buries French establishment in first round of legislative elections

    Read more

