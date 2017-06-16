Discovering Corsica's legendary mountain trail

Imagine a mountain rising up near the sea, with peaks of over 2,700 metres. Bathed in Mediterranean sunshine, the GR20 is a hiking route winding 177 kilometres through the French island of Corsica, a trail first blazed in the early 1970s. Today it's still a popular area with walkers, welcoming 20,000 of them a year. Among them are Paul-Antoine and Pierre, who take us to discover its magic.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.