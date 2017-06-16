International News 24/7

 

From young apprentices to accomplished craftsmen, from farmers to Michelin-starred chefs... We meet the people who keep French heritage alive. Saturday at 7.20 am. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-06-16

Discovering Corsica's legendary mountain trail

Imagine a mountain rising up near the sea, with peaks of over 2,700 metres. Bathed in Mediterranean sunshine, the GR20 is a hiking route winding 177 kilometres through the French island of Corsica, a trail first blazed in the early 1970s. Today it's still a popular area with walkers, welcoming 20,000 of them a year. Among them are Paul-Antoine and Pierre, who take us to discover its magic.

By FRANCE 24

2017-06-29 France

The good life in paradise: France's Glenan archipelago

It's a little piece of paradise, just twenty kilometres off the French coast of Brittany. Famous for its unique way of life, the Glenan archipelago lies dotted amid the crystal...

2017-06-24 France

A trip through France's breathtaking Auvergne region

France's central Auvergne region boasts some of the best preserved landscapes in the country. The area is rich in volcanoes and home to the gentian – a pretty blue flower that...

2017-05-09 Louvre

Behind the scenes at Paris's Louvre Museum

FRANCE 24 takes you behind the scenes of the Louvre in Paris, the largest and most mythic of all art museums. Some 38,000 works of art are displayed to the public, but the...

2017-05-24 tourism

The Marais: One of Paris's oldest, chicest districts

A special district in the heart of Paris, the Marais is an unmissable district for visiters to the capital. The area has long been a beacon for immigrants and famous for its...

