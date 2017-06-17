International News 24/7

 

France

Video: Christian Cabrol, French surgeon who pioneered heart transplants, dies at 91

© Pierre-Franck Colombier, AFP | This file photo taken on June 22, 2001 shows Professor Christian Cabrol posing at his office in the Hôpital de la Pitié-Salpétrière in Paris.

Video by FRANCE 3 , Ellen GAINSFORD

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-17

Christian Cabrol, the pioneering surgeon who performed Europe’s first heart transplant, has died in Paris on Friday. He was 91.

A visionary in the field of cardiology, Cabrol passed away at the Pitié-Salpêtrière in eastern Paris, the same hospital where he performed the historic transplant in April 1968.

Throughout his distinguished career, the French surgeon completed nearly 2,000 transplants and was instrumental in raising awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Ellen Gainsford looks back on his life and achievements. Click on the player above to watch the video.
 

Date created : 2017-06-17

