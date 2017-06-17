Video: Christian Cabrol, French surgeon who pioneered heart transplants, dies at 91

Christian Cabrol, the pioneering surgeon who performed Europe’s first heart transplant, has died in Paris on Friday. He was 91.

A visionary in the field of cardiology, Cabrol passed away at the Pitié-Salpêtrière in eastern Paris, the same hospital where he performed the historic transplant in April 1968.

Throughout his distinguished career, the French surgeon completed nearly 2,000 transplants and was instrumental in raising awareness of the importance of organ donation.

