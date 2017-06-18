International News 24/7

 

Daily Show curates Trump's 'so amazing' tweets in 'Presidential Twitter Library'

© Drew Angerer, AFP. | An item on display at The Daily Show-produced 'Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library,' June 16, 2017 in New York City.

Video by Anca ULEA

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-18

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is causing laughs and reflection with a riff on the "Presidential library" as a comedic ode to the fastest Twitter fingers in the West.

Date created : 2017-06-18

  • USA

    US 'COVFEFE Act' would officially archive President Trump's famed tweets

    Read more

  • MEDIAWATCH

    Memes, tropes, trolls and 'covfefe': The new world of political communication

    Read more

