Polls open in France for second round of parliamentary elections

French voters are expected to hand President Emmanuel Macron a landslide majority in parliament on Sunday, a second election triumph for him after his presidential victory and one which should allow him to embark on deep social and economic reforms.

Just a month after the 39-year-old ex-banker became the youngest head of state in modern French history, pollsters forecast his centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party will win as many as 75-80 percent of seats in the lower house of parliament.

Turnout, though, could touch record lows, in a sign of voter fatigue after seven months of roller-coaster campaigning and voting, but also of disillusionment and anger with politics that could eventually complicate Macron’s reform drive.

The start-up LREM is barely more than a year old and as many as three quarters of lawmakers are likely to be political novices, something which will change the face of parliament at the expense of the conservative and socialist parties which have ruled France for decades.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, the runner-up of France’s presidential election, topped the first round (46.02%) in the northern Pas-de-Calais department and is expected to become a first-time MP. © François Lo Presti, AFP

Leftist figurehead Jean-Luc Mélenchon rolled over an incumbent Socialist MP in central Marseille (34.31%) last week, but LREM candidate Corinne Versini (22.66%) still stands between him and a National Assembly seat. © Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP

Former PM Manuel Valls jumped the sinking Socialist ship, but LREM has not thrown him a life preserver. Can he keep his first-round advantage (25.45%) in the Paris region versus leftist challenger Farida Amrani (17.61%)? © Geoffroy Van der Hasselt, AFP

Despite claims he once used his influence to secure public contracts for relatives, Macron confidant Richard Ferrand still won the first round (33.93%). He faces conservative Gaëlle Nicolas (18.10%) in western Britany. © Fred Tanneau, AFP

A leading moderate voice among the mainstream Les Républicains conservatives Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet (18.13%) will likely be silenced by her LREM challenger Gilles Le Gendre (41.81%) in Paris. © Martin Bureau, AFP

Once touted as a rising Socialist star, former education minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem (16.54%) is facing dim election prospects in the Rhone department, where she is battling the LREM’s Bruno Bonnell (36.69%). © Jean-Philippe Ksiazek, AFP

National Front VP Florian Philippot (23.79%) has irked hardliners in the far-right party. His political future could be at stake when he takes on LREM candidate Christophe Arend (22.01%) in the eastern Moselle department. © Jean-Christophe Verghaegen, AFP

Longtime MP Nicolas Dupont-Aignan (29.75%) likely regrets backing Le Pen in the presidential election. He could be ejected from his seat representing the Essone department by LREM newcomer Antoine Pavamani (35.76%). © Jacques Demarthon, AFP

Louis Aliot (30.80%) is a National Front boss in the south-west and Marine Le Pen’s boyfriend. If he ekes out a win against centrist Christine Espert (29.11%) he could meet his far-right hubby at the National Assembly. © Raymond Roig, AFP

The only far-right incumbent in France’s parliament, Gilbert Collard (32.27%) is staring down Marie Sara (32.16 %) – a former bullfighter running as an LREM candidate – in the southern Gard department. © Pascal Guyot, AFP



















One of the challenges for Macron as he sets out to overhaul labour rules, cut tens of thousands of public sector jobs and invest billions of public cash in areas including job training and renewable energy, will be to keep such a diverse and politically raw group of lawmakers united behind him.

Key rivals say they expect LREM to win a majority of seats and have been urging voters to make the margin as small as possible, saying that otherwise democratic debate could be stifled.

Opinion polls show that voters, while preparing to hand Macron a crushing majority, are actually hoping for a strong opposition to emerge in parliament.

“We need other parties to have some weight,” 54-year-old assembly line worker Veronique Franqueville, who is not a fan of Macron, said on the parking lot of a tumble-drier factory where she works in the northern France town of Amiens. “If he wins it all there will be no debate.”

But among those who plan to vote for LREM candidates the mood is very different, with an overwhelming feeling that the Macron needs to be given a strong enough majority to carry out the policies on which he was elected just over a month ago.

“I will vote for the ‘En Marche’ candidate,” said Aurelie, a 25-year-old nurse in Amiens, referring to Macron’s party. “If we want the president to be able to do things we need to give him a majority.”

Shockwaves

The election is set to send shockwaves through the older parties, with their unity, and even survival, at stake.

The conservative The Republicans are expected to be the biggest opposition group in parliament. But polls see them securing no more than 90-95 seats out of 577.

And they may not even stay together. Some Republican lawmakers could create a separate group to back Macron on a case-by-case basis, while others may see a future firmly in the opposition.

The Socialist Party, which ruled France until last month, faces a humiliating defeat that could see them with no more than 25-35 seats.

The election also spells trouble for the far-right National Front (FN), seen with only between one and six seats when earlier it had hoped to secure a “massive” presence in parliament. Its leader, Marine Le Pen, is expected to be among those who will be elected.

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon is also seen winning a seat in parliament. But polls are unclear if his France Unbowed party will reach the 15-strong threshold required to be able to form a parliamentary group.

Polling stations open at 8am (0600 GMT) on Sunday. They close at 6pm in small and medium towns and at 8pm in Paris and other big cities. At that time, opinion polls will give an estimate of the outcome and official results will start trickling in.

(Reuters)

Date created : 2017-06-18