International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Congressman shooting, in Macron we trust, Dennis Rodman the unlikely peacemaker (part 2)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Remembering Helmut Kohl, A Tale of Two Londons (part 1)

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Tower block tragedy: the political fallout

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Lesotho's prime minister Thabane inaugurated two days after his wife's murder

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Putin is deadly serious about attacking US democracy'

Read more

REPORTERS

Modern-day slaves: Europe's fruit pickers

Read more

#TECH 24

VivaTech fair in Paris showcases latest innovations

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

At the heart of France's war on cyberattacks

Read more

#THE 51%

Too young to wed: U.S. photojournalist captures trauma of child marriage

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Live: Follow France's legislative elections, round 2

© Charly Triballeau, AFP | A dog stands at a polling booth during the second round of the French parliamentary elections on June 18, 2017 in Evreux.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-18

France heads to the polls on Sunday for the fourth and final time this election season as voters cast their ballots in the second round of legislative elections.

  • After dominating the first round of these legislative elections, President Emmanuel Macron's La République en Marche (LREM) is looking to score an absolute majority in the lower-house National Assembly on Sunday while rival parties are jockeying to stay relevant in a new-look legislature.
  • Voter turnout at 5pm Paris time was very low at only 35.33 percent, down from 46.42 percent at the same time in the 2012 election and 40.75 percent in the first round of voting on June 11.
  • Final polls close in major cities at 8pm Paris time (6pm GMT).

 

 

Date created : 2017-06-18

  • FRANCE

    In pictures: 10 key battles to watch in France’s legislative vote

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Parity on the march in France as Macron makes his mark in legislative opener

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron’s party buries French establishment in first round of legislative elections

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility