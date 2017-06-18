Live: Follow France's legislative elections, round 2

France heads to the polls on Sunday for the fourth and final time this election season as voters cast their ballots in the second round of legislative elections.
After dominating the first round of these legislative elections, President Emmanuel Macron's La République en Marche (LREM) is looking to score an absolute majority in the lower-house National Assembly on Sunday while rival parties are jockeying to stay relevant in a new-look legislature.
Voter turnout at 5pm Paris time was very low at only 35.33 percent, down from 46.42 percent at the same time in the 2012 election and 40.75 percent in the first round of voting on June 11.
Final polls close in major cities at 8pm Paris time (6pm GMT).
