Africa

Resort outside Bamako frequented by Westerners under attack

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-18

A luxury resort popular with expatriates outside Mali’s capital Bamako came under attack by gunmen on Sunday. According to governement sources, "suspected jihadists" are behind the attack.

A luxury resort popular with foreigners outside Mali's capital Bamako came under attack by gunmen on Sunday, the Security Ministry said.

Gunmen stormed Le Campement Kangaba in Dougourakoro, to the east of the capital Bamako, a resort foreign residents often visit for weekend breaks. There were no details of casualties but the attack was continuing on Sunday evening.

According to France 24's correspondent Anthony Fouchard in Bamako, the campground is in fire and people are being evacuated one by one by Malian and European troops and UN peacekeeping forces.

"Security forces are in place. Campement Kangaba is blocked off and an operation is under way," Security Ministry spokesman Baba Cisse told Reuters. "The situation is under control." According to AFP, the minister also said that "suspected jihadists" were behind the attack.

Security has gradually worsened in Mali since French forces pushed back allied Islamist and Tuareg rebel fighters in 2013 from swathes of the north they had occupied the previous year.

Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and another militant group claimed responsibility an attack on a hotel in Mali's capital in late 2015 in which 20 people were killed.

French troops and a 10,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping force have battled to stabilise the former French colony and strikes on Malian and Western targets have spread further south and far beyond traditional militant strongholds.

(REUTERS, AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-18

