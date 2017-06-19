International News 24/7

 

France

Car crashes into police van on Paris’s Champs-Élysées, no injuries reported

© AFP

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-19

A car crashed into a police van Monday on the Champs-Élysées avenue in Paris before bursting into flames, police said.

The driver is "on the ground... unconscious," a police source said, without indicating whether the incident was an accident or a deliberate act.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

 

Date created : 2017-06-19

