International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Congressman shooting, in Macron we trust, Dennis Rodman the unlikely peacemaker (part 2)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Remembering Helmut Kohl, A Tale of Two Londons (part 1)

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Tower block tragedy: the political fallout

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Lesotho's prime minister Thabane inaugurated two days after his wife's murder

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Putin is deadly serious about attacking US democracy'

Read more

REPORTERS

Modern-day slaves: Europe's fruit pickers

Read more

#TECH 24

VivaTech fair in Paris showcases latest innovations

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

At the heart of France's war on cyberattacks

Read more

#THE 51%

Too young to wed: U.S. photojournalist captures trauma of child marriage

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

LIVE: Van strikes pedestrians near mosque in north London

© AFP file photo | Finsbury Park Mosque in North London

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-19

A vehicle has hit pedestrians in the Finsbury Park area of north London and several people are injured, police said Monday, adding that one person had been arrested.

Several people have been injured after a van veered off the road into a crowd of pedestrians near a north London mosque in what police are calling a "major incident".

Police say they were called to the scene at Seven Sisters Road at 12.20am.

The Muslim Council of Britain said a van "intentionally" ran over worshippers leaving night prayers held during the holy month of Ramadan.

Follow our liveblog:

 

Date created : 2017-06-19

  • United Kingdom

    Van hits pedestrians near Finsbury Park Mosque in London

    Read more

  • UK

    Britain falls silent for victims of London terror attack

    Read more

  • UK

    Islamic State group claims responsibility for London terror attack

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility