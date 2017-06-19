LIVE: Van strikes pedestrians near mosque in north London

A vehicle has hit pedestrians in the Finsbury Park area of north London and several people are injured, police said Monday, adding that one person had been arrested.

Several people have been injured after a van veered off the road into a crowd of pedestrians near a north London mosque in what police are calling a "major incident".

Police say they were called to the scene at Seven Sisters Road at 12.20am.

The Muslim Council of Britain said a van "intentionally" ran over worshippers leaving night prayers held during the holy month of Ramadan.

Follow our liveblog:

Date created : 2017-06-19