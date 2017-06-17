International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

TALKING EUROPE

CETA trade deal: Canada, land of opportunity for farmers

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Airbus, Boeing show off latest jetliners at Paris Air Show

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'The Finsbury Park imam's heroism shows where London can find its strength'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Five people killed in attack on resort outside Bamako

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Younger, more feminine: France's parliament gets a facelift

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's Majority

Read more

THE DEBATE

The Macron Way: Big win, but will new president reform France? (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

The Macron Way: Big win, but will new president reform France? (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

Syria: The battle to retake IS group stronghold of Raqqa

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
TALKING EUROPE

Politicians, activists and researchers debate the issues facing the EU and a 'guest of the week' offers their insight in a long-format interview that gets to the heart of the matter. Saturday at 12.10 pm.

Latest update : 2017-06-20

CETA trade deal: Canada, land of opportunity for farmers

In this special edition of Talking Europe, we’re taking a closer look at the CETA free trade deal between Europe and Canada. After years of negotiations, CETA (the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) was finally signed last autumn. Once implemented, it will remove 98% of tariffs between Canada and the EU, in everything from industry to agriculture.

Our focus on the CETA deal is on one of the most sensitive areas: agriculture, where Canada and the EU have very different priorities. Farmers on both sides of the Atlantic have expressed concern that the deal will upset the delicate balance in their sectors.

In this first part of the show, we travel to Canada to see how the deal is perceived on the other side of the Atlantic. We interview Canada’s International Trade Minister, François-Philippe Champagne, about what his country hopes to gain.

And in our reports, we meet with both the winners and the losers of the CETA deal: Canadian beef producers, who are delighted with the increased quota; and cheese producers in Quebec, who are worried their market will be flooded with European cheese.

Click here to watch the second part of the show.

Presented by Eve Irvine.
Produced by Luke Brown and Anaïs Guérard.

Co-financed by the European Commission. This programme reflects the views only of the author, and the Commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the information contained.

By Eve IRVINE

Our guests

François-Philippe CHAMPAGNE

Canadian Minister of International Trade

Maurice DOYON

Professor of Agricultural Economics at Laval University, Quebec

Follow us
Archives

2017-06-17 agriculture

CETA: European farmers fear competition from Canada

In this special edition of Talking Europe, we’re taking a closer look at the CETA free trade deal between Europe and Canada. After years of negotiations, CETA (the Comprehensive...

Read more

2017-06-10 development

EU development commissioner defends role of private sector in aid projects

The EU is the world’s largest overseas aid donor, something it is proud of, but it still gives less than the OECD target of 0.7% of gross national income. Neven Mimica, the EU...

Read more

2017-06-10 UK

UK election: Mayday, Mayday!

Theresa May, Britain's Conservative Prime Minister, took a gamble and lost her parliamentary majority. May called the snap election saying she needed a strong backing in the...

Read more

2017-05-27 NATO

Anti-IS group coalition: 'Now NATO has a permanent seat at the table'

Camille Grand, a NATO Assistant Secretary General, says that by formally joining the international coalition against the Islamic State group, the Alliance now has a permanent...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility