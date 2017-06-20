International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

The Scramble for Syria: What happens after Raqqa falls?

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

French legislative elections: Macron's party wins absolute majority

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Philippines: Meeting residents of Marawi who fled fighting

Read more

REPORTERS

Syria: Aleppo’s tales of war

Read more

FOCUS

EXCLUSIVE: Embedded with Iraqi troops battling to retake Mosul from IS group

Read more

ENCORE!

Grease director Randal Kleiser and Palme d'Or winner Jerry Schatzberg on the golden years of film

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

CETA trade deal: Canada, land of opportunity for farmers

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Airbus, Boeing show off latest jetliners at Paris Air Show

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'The Finsbury Park imam's heroism shows where London can find its strength'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Brussels police say ‘incident’ at station under control

© Emmanuel Dunand, AFP | Police cordon off area around Gare Centrale in Brussels on June 20, 2017, after an incident in the Belgian capital.

Video by Méabh MCMAHON

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-20

Belgian troops patrolling Brussels Central Station "neutralised" a person after a small explosion on Tuesday, a police spokesman said, adding that there were no other casualties and the situation was under control.

He could not confirm media reports that the person had been wearing an explosive vest and it was not clear whether the person shot was still alive.

The station and the adjacent historic downtown area, packed with tourists and locals on a hot summer evening, was partly evacuated as police set up a security cordon, witnesses told Belgian media.

The city has been on high alert for more than 18 months since Brussels-based Islamic State militants carried out attacks in Paris that killed 130 people there in November 2015 and later bombed Brussels airport and the city's metro in March last year.

The police spokesman said: "There was an accident at Central Station. There was an explosion around a person. That person was neutralised by the soldiers that were on the scene.

"At the moment, the police are in numbers at the station and everything is under control."

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-06-20

  • BELGIUM - FRANCE

    Suspect in Brussels Jewish museum shooting faces extradition to France

    Read more

  • BELGIUM

    Bomb alert at Brussels shopping centre sparks anti-terror operation

    Read more

  • BELGIUM

    Belgium charges three with terror offences after police raids

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility