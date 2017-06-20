Brussels police say ‘incident’ at station under control

Belgian troops patrolling Brussels Central Station "neutralised" a person after a small explosion on Tuesday, a police spokesman said, adding that there were no other casualties and the situation was under control.
He could not confirm media reports that the person had been wearing an explosive vest and it was not clear whether the person shot was still alive.
The station and the adjacent historic downtown area, packed with tourists and locals on a hot summer evening, was partly evacuated as police set up a security cordon, witnesses told Belgian media.
