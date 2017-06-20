International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

French legislative elections: Macron's party wins absolute majority

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Philippines: Meeting residents of Marawi who fled fighting

Read more

REPORTERS

Syria: Aleppo’s tales of war

Read more

FOCUS

EXCLUSIVE: Embedded with Iraqi troops battling to retake Mosul from IS group

Read more

ENCORE!

Grease director Randal Kleiser and Palme d'Or winner Jerry Schatzberg on the golden years of film

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

CETA trade deal: Canada, land of opportunity for farmers

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Airbus, Boeing show off latest jetliners at Paris Air Show

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'The Finsbury Park imam's heroism shows where London can find its strength'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Five people killed in attack on resort outside Bamako

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-06-20

EXCLUSIVE: Embedded with Iraqi troops battling to retake Mosul from IS group

FRANCE 24 brings you an exclusive report filmed by Roméo Langlois and Amar Al Hameedawi, our reporters in Iraq. Our team on the ground were able to follow elite Iraqi forces as they track down Islamic State (IS) group jihadists in the district of Zinjali, one of the last neighbourhoods before Mosul's Old City, the terrorists' stronghold. The Old City is where French journalist Stephan Villeneuve and his Iraqi colleague Bakhtiyar Addad were killed in a mine explosion on Monday.

>> On France24.com: French journalist killed in Iraq's Mosul

A programme prepared by Elom Marcel Toble and Jessica Sestili

By Romeo LANGLOIS , Amar Mohammed Sahib AL HAMEEDAWI , Jessica SESTILI

Archives

2017-06-19 Middle East

Syria: The battle to retake IS group stronghold of Raqqa

The battle to retake Raqqa, the Islamic State group's stronghold in Syria, is well under way. A coalition made up of mainly Kurdish forces with some Arab fighters has been...

Read more

2017-06-15 Africa

What's behind the protests in northern Morocco?

With France's president visiting Morocco this week, FRANCE 24 reports from Al Hoceima, capital of the Rif, an underdeveloped region plagued by social unrest. It all began six...

Read more

2017-06-14 Europe

Racism in Italian football: The ugly side of the beautiful game

Although Italian football is enjoying a renaissance thanks to good results, the championship still faces recurring problems with racism. Italy is in fact the worst affected...

Read more

2017-06-13 Asia-pacific

Security situation deteriorating in Afghan capital Kabul

In the past three weeks, Kabul has endured no less than three terrorist attacks. The May 31 truck bombing was one of the deadliest in the country's history with at least 150 dead...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility