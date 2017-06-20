EXCLUSIVE: Embedded with Iraqi troops battling to retake Mosul from IS group

FRANCE 24 brings you an exclusive report filmed by Roméo Langlois and Amar Al Hameedawi, our reporters in Iraq. Our team on the ground were able to follow elite Iraqi forces as they track down Islamic State (IS) group jihadists in the district of Zinjali, one of the last neighbourhoods before Mosul's Old City, the terrorists' stronghold. The Old City is where French journalist Stephan Villeneuve and his Iraqi colleague Bakhtiyar Addad were killed in a mine explosion on Monday.
