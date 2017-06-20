International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Airbus, Boeing show off latest jetliners at Paris Air Show

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Sadiq Khan: 'The Finsbury Park imam’s heroism shows where London can find its strength'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Five people killed in attack on resort outside Bamako

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Younger, more feminine: France's parliament gets a facelift

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's Majority

Read more

THE DEBATE

The Macron Way: Big win, but will new president reform France? (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

The Macron Way: Big win, but will new president reform France? (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

Syria: The battle to retake IS group stronghold of Raqqa

Read more

ENCORE!

Singer Frank Carter on migrants, his daughter and new album 'Modern Ruin'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French defence minister quits over new EU fake jobs inquiry

© Bertrand Guay, AFP | Former French defence minister Sylvie Goulard during a ceremony in the Paris suburb of Suresnes on June 18, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-20

French Defence Minister Sylvie Goulard announced her resignation on Tuesday over a fake jobs scandal that has hit her small centrist MoDem party, allied with President Emmanuel Macron's party.

Goulard, who was previously a member of the European Parliament, said she could not remain in the government while there was a possibility that she could be investigated over alleged misuse of expenses at that parliament.

Her resignation comes as Macron carries out a minor reshuffle of his government following parliamentary elections on Sunday which handed him and his allies MoDem a commanding majority.

Goulard had only been in the defence job for a month following Macron's election to the presidency.

But she said the possibility of an investigation made it difficult for her to stay in the post given Macron's agenda to clean up politics.

"The president is committed to restoring confidence in public office, reforming France and relaunching Europe," she said in a statement.

"This reform agenda must take precedence over any personal considerations.

"That is why I have asked the president, with the agreement of the prime minister, to leave the government."

Earlier this month, Paris prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into claims in the Canard Enchaine newspaper that MoDem was using European parliamentary funds to pay staff based in France.

MoDem's leader Francois Bayrou was a key backer of Macron's one-year-old Republic on the Move (REM) during the presidential campaign and whose support was crucial in winning centrist votes for the new president.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-20

  • FRANCE

    France's embattled justice chief, François Bayrou, unveils clean politics bill

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    New public ethics bill aims to repair France's battered trust in politicians

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France's Macron heals rift with key ally Bayrou over parliamentary candidates

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility