Macron's Majority

THE DEBATE

The Macron Way: Big win, but will new President reform France? (part 1)

THE DEBATE

The Macron Way: Big win, but will new President reform France? (part 2)

FOCUS

Syria: The battle to retake IS group stronghold of Raqqa

ENCORE!

Singer Frank Carter on migrants, his daughter and new album 'Modern Ruin'

WOMEN IN SCIENCE

Quarraisha Abdool Karim, helping South African women fight AIDS

TALKING EUROPE

CETA: Is Europe ready to cash in? (part 2)

TALKING EUROPE

CETA: Canada, a land of opportunities (part 1)

BUSINESS DAILY

French legislative elections: Result set to boost Macron's reform plans

Middle East

French journalist killed in Iraq's Mosul

© Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP (file photo) | Iraqi forces on patrol in Mosul on June 19, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-20

French journalist Stephan Villeneuve has been killed after a mine exploded in Mosul, the head of the news department at public broadcaster France Televisions said Tuesday.

Two other French journalists were injured in the explosion in Iraq's second city that killed Kurdish reporter Bakhtyiar Addad, according to France Televisions and global journalist rights watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-20

