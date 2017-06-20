International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Airbus, Boeing show off latest jetliners at Paris Air Show

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Sadiq Khan: 'The Finsbury Park imam’s heroism shows where London can find its strength'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Five people killed in attack on resort outside Bamako

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Younger, more feminine: France's parliament gets a facelift

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's Majority

Read more

THE DEBATE

The Macron Way: Big win, but will new president reform France? (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

The Macron Way: Big win, but will new president reform France? (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

Syria: The battle to retake IS group stronghold of Raqqa

Read more

ENCORE!

Singer Frank Carter on migrants, his daughter and new album 'Modern Ruin'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Founder Jean-Marie Le Pen says daughter Marine should quit National Front leadership

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-20

Marine Le Pen should step down as leader of France’s far-right National Front (FN) after disappointing results in the presidential and parliamentary elections, her father who founded the anti-establishment party said on Tuesday.

“You outlive your usefulness when you start harming your party by your policy stances or your stubbornness,” the 89-year-old Jean-Marie Le Pen told reporters after he was locked out of a party meeting.

Asked if she should quit he said: “Yes, I think so.”

Relations between Le Pen senior and his daughter have soured since she kicked him out of the party in 2015 for comments minimizing the holocaust, and their very public rows have in the past harmed the party’s image.

Marine Le Pen had said her father would not be welcome at the meeting of the party’s leadership. He arrived with a bailiff and lawyer, to get testimony of the fact that the gates were locked up by chains to prevent his entry.

“I’m too old to climb up over gates,” he said, after describing his daughter’s showing in the second round of the presidential election and the party’s parliamentary results as “scathing failures”.

Marine Le Pen reached the second round of the presidential election, capturing the support of voters increasingly disillusioned with mainstream parties, but was soundly beaten by centrist Emmanuel Macron in the run-off.

In the legislative poll, her party scooped up eight seats in the 577-seat chamber, a four-fold increase on the previous parliament but much less than it hoped for and not enough to form a parliamentary group.

Le Pen has made large strides to detoxify the anti-semitic, xenophobic image the National Front held under her father’s leadership. It remains staunchly anti-EU, anti-immigration.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-20

  • FRANCE

    Le Pen wins parliamentary seat but French far-right party stalls

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Tense times for Marine Le Pen's National Front as electoral fortunes wane

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Wave of young lawmakers elected in France, even as contemporaries shun vote

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility