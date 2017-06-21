International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

UN says government-backed militia killed hundreds in DR Congo's Kasai region

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Uber CEO Kalanick resigns from company

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Online reactions to World Refugee Day 2017

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Portugal's papers soul-searching after deadly fires

Read more

THE DEBATE

The Scramble for Syria: What happens after Raqqa falls?

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

French legislative elections: Macron's party wins absolute majority

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Philippines: Meeting residents of Marawi who fled fighting

Read more

REPORTERS

Syria: Aleppo’s tales of war

Read more

FOCUS

EXCLUSIVE: Embedded with Iraqi troops battling to retake Mosul from IS group

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Egypt tops up Gaza's fuel supplies to ease electricity crisis

© JACK GUEZ / AFP | A picture shows an electric power plant on the Mediterranean coastal city of Ashkelon in southern Israel on June 19, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-21

Egypt began on Wednesday to deliver a million litres of fuel to Gaza, a Palestinian official said, in an attempt to ease the Palestinian enclave's desperate electricity crisis.

The fuel, trucked in through the Rafah border between Egypt and Gaza, will be routed to the territory's only power station -- closed for several months due to fuel shortages.

The deliveries come two days after Israel began reducing electricity supplies to Gaza, despite warnings the move could increase suffering and tensions.

Wael Abu Omar, head of media at the Rafah crossing, told AFP that eight shipments had entered, with a further 14 expected later in the day.

"A million litres (220,000 gallons) of fuel for the power plant will enter today," he said.

The Israeli move had been set to leave Gazans with as little as two hours of mains electricity a day, prompting a UN warning that basic services in the enclave faced "total collapse".

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-21

  • ISRAEL

    Israel to cut back electricity supplies to Gaza

    Read more

  • GAZA

    In jab at Hamas, PA stops paying Gaza’s electricity bills

    Read more

  • PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES

    Hamas picks former Gaza chief Haniyeh as its leader

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility