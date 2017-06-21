Macron reshuffles Cabinet, boosts women to top posts

French President Emmanuel Macron brought several little-known figures into his government Wednesday as part of a reshuffle after corruption scandals started tarnishing his young Cabinet.

Macron had planned to rearrange the government after his centrist party won a majority in parliamentary elections Sunday. He was forced to make more changes than expected because four ministers facing investigations announced this week they would step down.

Macron's office announced Wednesday that Florence Parly, a former executive and budget official, would become the new defense minister after the previous defense chief, Sylvie Goulard, the highest ranking woman in the five-week-old government, stepped down.

Macron also named Nicole Belloubet, a member of the Constitutional Court, as justice minister after her predecessor, Francois Bayrou, was forced to quit earlier in the day. Bayrou, who was leading Macron's crusade to purify politics, was forced to quit over corruption allegations.

Other leading government members remained the same, including the foreign, finance and interior ministers. The new Cabinet has 28 members, half of them women and half men, up from the 22 appointed after Macron's election last month.

Bayrou announced his resignation following allegations of misuse of European Parliament funds by the centrist party he founded, the Modem. Bayrou's departure meant Modem has lost all three Cabinet posts it had in Macron's government, following the departures of Goulard and Marielle de Sarnez, the minister for European affairs.

Even more embarrassing for Macron is that his justice minister was in the process of promoting a law to clean up politics, a key policy promise of the recently elected president.

Bayrou claimed during a news conference that he "was the target of these denunciations in the goal of discrediting the minister who is creating this law

He said he chose "not to expose the government that I support to a campaign of lies" and vowed to continue helping Macron.

He expressed his "faith in justice" and insisted the party's management of human resources was "legal ... and moral."

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner said on radio Europe 1 that Bayrou's decision was a "personal choice".

But Castaner also acknowledged that "it simplifies the situation" because the government will no longer be dogged by questions about Bayrou and his party.

European affairs minister De Sarnez pulled out of the government just days after winning a seat in Sunday's elections. She will now preside over Modem party lawmakers in the lower house, French media reported.

Like the ex-defense minister, Bayrou and de Sarnez could become subjects of investigations over the use of parliamentary assistants who were improperly paid.

Richard Ferrand has also stood down as minister for territorial cohesion to lead the group of lawmakers elected under the banner of Macron's party at the National Assembly. Ferrand is facing an investigation for alleged conflict of interest related to his past business practices.

He denies doing anything illegal, but acknowledges some old habits are no longer accepted by the public.

Macron, elected as president on May 7, has promised to clean up the French political scene, which has been peppered with corruption.

Restoring the reputation of the French political class has become an increasingly important topic in France after Francois Fillon's presidential bid very publicly collapsed on reports that he paid his wife for work as a parliamentary aide that she allegedly did not perform.

The new law that Bayrou was drafting would have banned the practice of hiring family members, among other measures.

(AP)



Date created : 2017-06-21