With Kalanick out, what's next for Uber?

Queen's Speech: Monarch outlines two-year plan as Brexit looms

Exclusive: ‘No turning back’ on independence vote, Iraqi Kurdish leader tells FRANCE 24

Qatar out in the cold: What's behind the diplomatic crisis?

Lebanese cuisine: Traditional dishes and drinks during Ramadan

Film show: Horror, Disney archives and a big bad fox

UN says government-backed militia killed hundreds in DR Congo's Kasai region

Uber CEO Kalanick resigns from company

Online reactions to World Refugee Day 2017

France

Macron rolls back on ‘Assad must go’ position

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-21

President Emmanuel Macron said in remarks published on Wednesday that he saw no legitimate successor to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and that France no longer considered his departure a pre-condition to resolving the six-year conflict.

"The new perspective that I have had on this subject is that I have not stated that Bashar al-Assad's departure is a pre-condition for everything because nobody has shown me a legitimate successor," Macron said in an interview to eight European newspapers.

He said Assad was an enemy of the Syrian people, but not of France and that Paris' priority was a total commitment to fighting terrorist groups and ensuring the country did not become a failed state.

His comments are in stark contrast to the previous French administration and echo Moscow's stance that there was no viable alternative to Assad.

Date created : 2017-06-21

