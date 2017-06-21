Macron rolls back on ‘Assad must go’ position

President Emmanuel Macron said in remarks published on Wednesday that he saw no legitimate successor to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and that France no
longer considered his departure a pre-condition to resolving the six-year conflict.
"The new perspective that I have had on this subject is that I have not stated that Bashar al-Assad's departure is a pre-condition for everything because nobody has shown me a legitimate successor," Macron said in an interview to eight European newspapers.
He said Assad was an enemy of the Syrian people, but not of France and that Paris' priority was a total commitment to fighting terrorist groups and ensuring the country did not become a failed state.
His comments are in stark contrast to the previous French administration and echo Moscow's stance that there was no viable alternative to Assad.
