The Scramble for Syria: What happens after Raqqa falls?

French legislative elections: Macron's party wins absolute majority

Philippines: Meeting residents of Marawi who fled fighting

Syria: Aleppo’s tales of war

EXCLUSIVE: Embedded with Iraqi troops battling to retake Mosul from IS group

Grease director Randal Kleiser and Palme d'Or winner Jerry Schatzberg on the golden years of film

CETA trade deal: Canada, land of opportunity for farmers

Airbus, Boeing show off latest jetliners at Paris Air Show

'The Finsbury Park imam's heroism shows where London can find its strength'

France

Key Macron ally François Bayrou quits French government

© Patrick KOVARIK / AFP | French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (L) and French Minister of Justice François Bayrou leave a cabinet meeting on May 31, 2017 at the Elysee Palace, in Paris

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-21

French Justice Minister Francois Bayrou is leaving the government and will not be part of the next one after a reshuffle expected later on Wednesday, French media said, quoting local news agency AFP.

"I have taken a decision not to be part of the next government," Bayrou said, adding that he would hold a press conference at 5pm local time (1500 GMT).

Bayrou is the head of the MoDem centre-right party, an ally of President Emmanuel Macron's La République en Marche (Republic Onwards) party in the recent presidential and parliamentary elections.

The MoDem party is also the target of an alleged fake jobs investigation opened by prosecutors earlier this month.

French Minister of European Affairs Marielle de Sarnez announced that she, too would be stepping down.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)
 

Date created : 2017-06-21

