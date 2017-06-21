Key Macron ally François Bayrou quits French government

French Justice Minister Francois Bayrou is leaving the government and will not be part of the next one after a reshuffle expected later on Wednesday, French media said, quoting local news agency AFP.

"I have taken a decision not to be part of the next government," Bayrou said, adding that he would hold a press conference at 5pm local time (1500 GMT).

Bayrou is the head of the MoDem centre-right party, an ally of President Emmanuel Macron's La République en Marche (Republic Onwards) party in the recent presidential and parliamentary elections.

The MoDem party is also the target of an alleged fake jobs investigation opened by prosecutors earlier this month.

French Minister of European Affairs Marielle de Sarnez announced that she, too would be stepping down.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)



Date created : 2017-06-21