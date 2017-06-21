International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Exclusive: Supplying frontline positions under fire in the Raqqa battle

© Screengrab FRANCE 24

Video by James ANDRE , Mayssa AWAD

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-21

A FRANCE 24 team on the most advanced positions inside the Syrian city of Raqqa discovers the mission to supply Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) a dangerous challenge under Islamic State (IS) group fire.

Date created : 2017-06-21

