Diana Krall: 'I find romance in everything'

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-06-22

The smoky-voiced pin-up girl of the jazz world speaks to Eve Jackson about her new album, "Turn Up The Quiet"; finding romance in everything and juggling music, motherhood and marriage with Elvis Costello.

By Eve JACKSON

2017-06-21 culture

From the apocalyptic, psychological horror "It Comes at Night" to the Champs-Élysées film festival, critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about the week’s movie news.

2017-06-20 culture

On the occasion of the Champs-Élysées film festival, two legendary directors join Eve Jackson in the studio. Randal Kleiser reminisces about directing the most successful movie...

2017-06-19 culture

Fronting British hardcore punk for more than a decade, singer and tattoo artist Frank Carter left an indelible mark on the scene. After breaking out with Watford band "Gallows",...

2017-06-16 culture

American soprano Nadine Sierra has been tipped as the new face of opera after stealing the spotlight at the world's top opera houses and in the pages of Vogue. At just 29, she's...

