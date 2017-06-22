Video: "Accusations of terrorism are false," says Qatar's Foreign Minister

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said accusations that Qatar is a sponsor of terrorism are false. He believes the US and other countries are now coming to the same conclusion.
Three weeks ago marked the beginning of the Gulf's worst diplomatic crisis in decades as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, the UAE, and the internationally recognised Yemeni government severed their diplomatic relations with Qatar. But the country's foreign minister has expressed hope that Turkey, Kuwait and western countries will help diffuse the political row.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.