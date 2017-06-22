International News 24/7

 

Brexit opens door for Macron to push for greater European integration

Macron's marching orders: New French President's first EU summit

Handling the heatwave

South Sudan: A rare look at both sides of the civil war

Paris Air Show: Big plane builders face increasing competition

Former UK police chief: 'We are facing disorganised terrorism'

Diana Krall: 'I find romance in everything'

Saudi Arabia's 'Prince of Chaos'

Macron's government, take two: 'Reviewed and corrected'

Middle East

Video: "Accusations of terrorism are false," says Qatar's Foreign Minister

Latest update : 2017-06-22

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said accusations that Qatar is a sponsor of terrorism are false. He believes the US and other countries are now coming to the same conclusion.

Three weeks ago marked the beginning of the Gulf's worst diplomatic crisis in decades as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, the UAE, and the internationally recognised Yemeni government severed their diplomatic relations with Qatar. But the country's foreign minister has expressed hope that Turkey, Kuwait and western countries will help diffuse the political row.

